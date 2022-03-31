A local brewery and distillery is offering a free beer to anyone who brings a resume to work at their establishment.
Beginning today, The Depot Craft Brewery and Distillery (The Depot at at 325 East 4th Street) will provide a free beer to anyone who brings in a resume as it works to fill various positions within the restaurant and brewery.
Applicants who bring a copy of their resume to the restaurant between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. before Friday, April 8 will receive a free Ranch Hand Ale.
“The Depot is a fun environment and we’re looking for hard-working and talented individuals to add to our team with open positions in the restaurant, kitchen, brewery and management” says Brandon Wright, owner of The Depot. “Rather than host another job fair, we decided to thank interested applicants who drop off their resumes and show up interview ready with a free pint of Ranch Hand Ale.”
Interested candidates who are unable to come in during these times can check out positions and other information at www.thedepotreno.com.
(Argentum Partners)