Today LifeChurch in Reno held not three, but four services for Easter Sunday. They say Easter typically has twice as many people show up to church services, most weeks LifeChurch has about 1400 to 1500 people show up, but for Easter they have around 3,000 people.
David Pretlove, the Lead Pastor at LifeChurch explains, "Christmas and Easter are the days where everyone all comes on the same day. So, people who might come once a month or twice a month or three times a month...everyone comes at Christmas and Easter so when everyone's all together it's like a great big family gathering."
Pretlove says he found out about 81% of Americans will celebrate Easter in some way, and about 43% will celebrate by going to church.
He says the church likes to kick off Easter about a week before the holiday, with a giant Easter egg hunt, this year around 1,000 people attended.
Pretlove tells us, "We call it the great egg race we do it every year with bounce houses, we had a ton of people here at that who come to our services regularly, but a ton of people that don't normally come to our services come to our special events that we do."