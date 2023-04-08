A local electrical contractor company is spreading Easter joy to families in need this weekend.
On Saturday, Helix Electric visited Step2, to drop off 15 Easter Baskets filled with an array of snacks and treats for kids who will be visiting their moms to celebrate the holiday.
Step2 is a local non-profit organization providing gender-specific long-term treatment services for substance use disorders, domestic violence intervention and education, and trauma services.
The company's generosity highlights the importance of community involvement and demonstrates their commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of those around them.
This heartwarming gesture is sure to bring hope and happiness to the families served by Step2 and acts as a reminder that even a small dose of kindness can make a big difference.