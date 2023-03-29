Wednesday, March 29, 2023 is recognized as Vietnam Veteran Remembrance Day.
The Saturday before, a ceremony was held at the Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto and Lieutenant Governor Stavros Anthony were among the speakers there.
Community members gathered to honor the courage, honor, sacrifice of all veterans of the Vietnam War, including those who continue to serve today.
The tolling bell of “Let Freedom Ring” at the event also signified the need for veterans from all wars to support one another.
This is the first official event to be held at the Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza since it opened in November 2022.
Sparks councilman Kristopher Dahir said the plaza is designed to bring honor, awareness and education to those who visit and want to know more. He encourages everyone to visit the plaza to learn about Nevada’s fallen.