First responders from multiple agencies in Washoe County got together in Damonte Ranch Saturday for the Battle of the Badges Food Drive.
Community members had the opportunity to donate non-perishable food items at the Walmart in Damonte Ranch through the agency of their choice.
Prior to the start of the event, all participating agencies weighed their vehicles and whoever's vehicle weighs the most at the end of the event will receive a trophy for winning the event.
All food collected will be transported to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.
If you were unable to attend the event, the Food Bank of Northern Nevada has established a secure financial donation link for all the participating agencies.
The link will remain active until June 30, 2023.
A winner hasn't been announced as of the time of this story, but we will share when we find out the winner.