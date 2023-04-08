Camie Cragg Fitness held a free "total body" fitness class on Saturday April 8, 2023 while collecting donations for Safe Embrace, a local shelter helping those who have been through domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking.
Camie Cragg says she called on her cam-UNITY for the one-hour fitness class to collect donations and raise awareness to sexual assault awareness month. Cragg says, "To watch people walk in and be completely selfless, yes they are doing the work and doing the workout, however they're the ones that are putting the 5, 10 20 dollars in the cashbox for someone else other than themselves." She tells us Camie Cragg Fitness has raised almost $200,000 through 11 years of fundraising for individuals, families and the community.
100% of the donations raised goes straight to Safe Embrace, and they hope events like the "total body" fitness class can bring on more awareness.
"If the community is more aware and we bring awareness to this issue, I think it will help victims come forward when something happens." Dulce Drakulich, the Operations Manager at Safe Embrace mentions. Drakulich explains, "Nevada is ranked number five in rates of sexual assault. And what's alarming about that number is that it's likely much higher because a lot of these cases go unreported."
About 40 people attended the "total body" fitness class, with all the donations going towards emergency motel nights for victims fleeing their abusers, emergency transportation, and stocking the shelters pantry with supplies and food the clients need.