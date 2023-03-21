The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is getting rid of its extra emergency benefits in April and The Food Bank of Northern Nevada says this change will negatively affect over 400,000 families in the state of Nevada.
Since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, SNAP participants have received a second monthly payment, known as Supplemental Emergency Allotments (SEA).
After March 14 those second monthly payments ended and beginning in April, the first monthly payment will be the only benefit received by program participants.
As the benefits are set to end, the Food Bank of Northern Nevada says it is preparing for a big increase of need for the area over the next few months.
"Food prices are high for everybody, including us. And so, we all need to work together to make sure that families have the food they need," Jocelyn Lantrip, Director of Marketing of the Food Bank of Northern Nevada said.
The amount of people who need the Food Bank's assistance is climbing to over 130,000 people per month.
"We just keep setting records, and these are not the records we want to set," Lantrip, said. "The reality is, that people, even if they're back to work, they are struggling with costs of living and gas prices are high for everybody."
Seniors are expected to see a decrease of about 90 percent of their benefits as well.
For more information, you can visit Get Help – Food Bank of Northern Nevada (fbnn.org)