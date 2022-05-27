The Sons & Daughters of Erin (SADOE) will donate $500 of remaining grant funds to the Hillside Cemetery at its upcoming event being held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., this Saturday, May 28.
The Hillside Cemetery Foundation, which is dedicated to restoration and preserving one of Nevada’s oldest cemeteries, will be holding a “Meet the Families” event which will introduce community members to those buried at its 10th and Nevada Streets location (just a few blocks west of the university). The event is an opportunity to learn about the people and families buried there from the 19th century and beyond as well as meet some of their descendants.
The neighboring Knights of Pythias Hall, located at 980 Nevada Street , will host food trucks and a book signing by Nevada Authors Sandie LaNae and Arline LaFerry.
The event will also be a fundraiser, with a self-guided walk donation $5 at the door and raffle drawings with proceeds supporting ongoing restoration efforts at the cemetery.
In 2019, SADOE was awarded $2,000 in grants from both the City of Reno and the Southern Nevada Sons and Daughters of Erin to restore the burial plots of nearly 30 Irish families. Among them are prominent names found on Reno streets such as “Mayberry.”
SADOE supports the Hillside Cemetery Foundation as part of preserving the history of Nevada ’s Irish immigrants.
The organization also holds an annual memorial ceremony in March for Irish-American aviator William Blanchfield, who died in a freak accident in 1924, and continues the tradition started by his late mother in Ireland by spreading shamrocks on his grave at Mountain View Cemetery .
You can learn more by visiting their website here: Home - Northern Nevada Sons and Daughters of Erin (irishnevada.org)