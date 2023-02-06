Massiel Smith, a local kidney transplant recipient, will be honored during the Nevada Wolf Pack men’s basketball game versus Fresno State on Friday, February 10.
During the first half, Smith will receive the game ball from Nevada Athletic Director Stephanie Rempe.
Nevada Donor Network will serve as the game sponsor.
As a teenager, Smith was diagnosed with IgA nephropathy, also known as Berger’s disease, a type of kidney disease that would ultimately require her to need a transplant.
A year after she was put on kidney dialysis, Smith spent two years on the transplant waiting list. During that time, she volunteered with Nevada Donor Network to get more involved with its lifesaving mission.
After two years of meeting donor hero families and other grateful recipients who reminded her to keep fighting, Smith received her lifesaving kidney transplant in July 2019. Today, Smith is thriving, healthy and continues to volunteer with Nevada Donor Network.
In addition to the game ball presentation, Nevada Donor Network will be on hand encouraging Wolf Pack fans to register as organ, eye, and tissue donors.
Those interested can register at www.nvdonor.org/pack