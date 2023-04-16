April 16, 2023 kicks off the start of National Volunteer Week.
Least Resistance Training Concepts (LRTC) is the all-volunteer team that works all around the entire Virginal Range to protect people from the effects of wild horses like vehicle accidents, etc. and vice versa.
Today, the organization is the most active large animal rescue team in the country, responding to nearly 500 urgent calls per year.
LRTC helps with things such as physical rescues, extricating trapped animals, relocating Mustangs, helping injured large animals and foal emergency responses.
Volunteers also work as a first responders in northern Nevada and neighboring California counties by evacuating domestic large animals ahead of and during flooding, wildfires and other natural disasters.
LRTC volunteers are trained to meet industry, federal, state and local standards and are credentialed “front line” responders. Most volunteers go further and achieve technical large animal rescue certification.
There are also volunteer positions in less physically demanding functions such as helping with logistics and support.
If you would like to support the non-profit, you can find out how to donate by clicking here.