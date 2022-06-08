Sunday morning just after 2 a.m., the store owner of the Home Team Sports Collectibles, Shawn Ezrapour, received a wake up call by the police. He explains, "Police told me my store had been robbed, I asked them how bad it was and they told me they basically pulled off the front with a truck."
A huge piece of the front of the store, now covered in plywood as a temporary replacement. Ezrapour says "They had a stolen van and basically tied a wench or a pulley to the door and pulled it off."
He says the damages are going to cost up to $15,000 to $20,000, not including what was taken. He says the burglars were in and out in about 90 seconds. He thinks they may have scoped out his store during the day before... posing as customers.
Ezrapour tells us some of the items stolen, "Single cards, graded cards, in basketball football and baseball, and wax which is what we call boxes of card where you don't know what's going to be in them."
He says they don't usually have their expensive merchandise out at night, however, "You come with two burlap sacks and you have two minutes you're going to do some damage, " Ezrapour adds.
He says they are replacing some of their older merchandise with new inventory, and because of the break-in there will be less of certain stock until they get all their security back into place. He tells us "We're hoping given the circumstances it'll be the best it can possibly be, and I think my customers will be understanding."
He also mentions amongst card stores there are a lot of break-ins taking place recently. Even with six cameras, an alarm system and bars on the windows he says there's only so much you can do when someone rips off your stores front door.
"It's scary, disorienting, and it takes a lot of time to get the store how you want it and in this industry you accumulate a lot of stuff overtime and it's pretty hard to see a big chunk of that just gone," Ezrapour says.
He also mentions he does have a few people helping him clean the glass and dust caused by the break-in, and they hope to have a functioning store open for their customers this upcoming Saturday, June 11, even with the damages.