A local non-profit organization dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, and caring for animals with special needs is seeking the public's help in naming one of their newest rescues.
Scoot to the Stars says they rescued what they believe to be a six-week-old female chihuahua mix from a shelter in Texas.
The organization also says the puppy is paralyzed and was given to the end of the day to be rescued or otherwise face euthanasia.
If you donate at least $10 towards her transport costs, veterinary care, and rehabilitation, you can vote for your favorite name!
The deadline to vote is Saturday, February 18 at midnight.
The Scoot to the Stars Team will then select the winning name in a drawing on Sunday, February 19th.
To learn more, you can visit, Name Our Newest Rescue - Scoot to the Stars