With the rate of inflation and the seemingly ever-increasing rental prices, many find themselves underemployed and unable to learn a new skill to advance their career. One organization in Carson City is looking to help.
The Whistle-Stop Inn was already in disrepair, even before SWAT and Carson City Fire used it for training exercises. But the community organization FISH is looking to demolish the entire complex and turn it into student housing.
“We'll be able to get them into school, get them technical degrees so that they can take on some of these positions that are open in the community," said Jim Peckham, Executive Director for FISH. “We talk about moving from minimum wage to meaningful careers."
To achieve this, they will be providing a wide array of services to those looking for a technical degree. For those who don't know, friends in service helping, or FISH, provides a hand up, not a hand out to those suffering from homelessness, food insecurity and even lack of access to medical treatment in places like Carson City and rural Nevada.
“Whatever scenario they are in, if they are homeless or are just underemployed or need a job, if they are willing to put in the work, we are too," said Peckham.
But this next project is a massive one, as they are looking to install two different apartment complexes with 36 different units. The idea is to house individuals who are unemployed or underemployed while they attend school for a technical certification like CDL driving, HV AC, or electrician. FISH will also be assisting with everything from car payments to cell phone bills so students can focus on their studies.
The idea comes not only from the increase in inflation, but also the increase in demand for skilled labor.
“We are trying to make fewer people reliant on affordable housing. Once they come out of these programs they'll be making two or three times the amount of money that they've been making, they'll be able to afford the ongoing rents."
FISH is a little more than halfway to its goal of $15 million for the project, which will break ground this may, and hopes to move in the first residents by February of next year.
