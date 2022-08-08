Caesars Entertainment, Inc. is celebrating the new school year by supporting 750 Washoe County School District (WCSD) teachers and 200 WCSD students in partnership with the Education Alliance of Washoe County and the Public Education Foundation.
Teachers from 23 schools across WCSD will receive bags of school supplies for their classrooms packed by Caesars HERO volunteers.
Supply bags include dry erase markers, pens, highlighter sets, paper and hand sanitizer, among other supplies.
Supplies will support student learning in the classroom and help students and teachers start the year prepared with the tools they need to succeed.
These supplies are generously funded by Caesars Entertainment and Caesars Foundation through the Public Education Foundation’s PEF Teacher Superstore, which provides school supplies for teachers to reduce their out-of-pocket expenses.
These supplies are then shared with students who often cannot afford them.
In addition to supplies for local teachers, Caesars Entertainment is supporting WCSD students who identify as homeless.
Through WCSD’s Children in Transition program, 200 students will receive backpacks filled with school supplies.