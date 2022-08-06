The Pregnancy & Infant Loss Support Organization of the Sierras (PILSOS) held their first fundraising Arts & Crafts Fair at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center on Saturday.
The event was free to the public and those who attended were encouraged to purchase items from the talented local artisans.
A raffle for donated items from the artists will provide the fundraising for PILSOS.
Handmade candles, soaps, jewelry, artwork and more were on display.
Each artist donated an item to PILSOS that were raffled during the Fair.
PILSOS is a local non-profit organization that helps families who have lost a child too soon due to miscarriage, stillbirth, and neonatal death.
The Arts & Crafts Fair fundraiser will help fund their monthly support groups, the 12th Annual “A Time for Remembrance”, and other events for families and healthcare professionals.
Additional information about PILSOS or events can be found at pilsos.org, facebook.com/pil.sos, or Instagram @pil.sos.