The Reno-Sparks SCHEELS is partnering with Nevada Wolf Pack Athletics for a charitable social media campaign.
The RS SCHEELS and Nevada Athletics are competing against the Johnstown CO. SCHEELS and Colorado State Athletics.
The campaign is running on the local Facebook pages of the two SCHEELS stores.
There is a pinned post on the respective pages (@sparksscheels and @johnstownscheels).
Whichever store’s post gets more “Likes”, a donation will be made to their local chapter of the Special Olympics.
Nevada Special Olympics for RS SCHEELS and Colorado Special Olympics for JO SCHEELS.
The campaign will last until 7:30pm on October 27th with the winner of the football game between Nevada and Colorado State gaining their local SCHEELS an extra 100 likes to add to their total.