The Nevada State Education Association, Washoe Education Association, Washoe School Principals Association, Washoe Education Support Professionals are teaming up to kick off our collective actions for the 2023 Nevada Legislative Session.
A Believe in Education Rally is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 11 at the Reno City Plaza where multiple Washoe County School District leaders are expected to speak.
Officials say that due to the chronic lack of state funding and resources for public education, students and education professionals do not have the supports and resources they need.
A list of speakers can be found below:
- Beth Smith, WCSD Board of Trustees President
- Melinda Riemersma, UniServ Council of Nevada President
- Carmina Aglubat, McQueen HS Student
- Freeman Holbrook, Washoe School Principals Association President
- Calen Evans, Washoe Education Association President
- Dr. Susan Enfield, WCSD Superintendent