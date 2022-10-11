Lithia Reno Subaru will host a fee-waived pet adoption event at their local dealership to help homeless pets from the SPCA of Northern Nevada find loving homes.
Lithia Reno Subaru will also be donating $100 to SPCA of Northern Nevada for every pet adopted in October (up to $3,100) as part of the national Subaru Loves Pets month-long campaign.
Lithia Reno Subaru will be hosting this adoption event on Saturday, October 15 from 10am - 2pm at their dealership (2270 Kietzke Ln.) The community will be able to meet and adopt pets on-site (both cats and dogs), and all adoption fees will be sponsored by Lithia Reno Subaru.
“Lithia Reno Subaru is a long-time partner of our organization” said Jill Vacchina Dobbs, J.D., Executive Director of the SPCA of Northern Nevada.“Year after year, they go above and beyond to support our life-saving programs and find loving homes for our adoptable pets.”
SPCA of Northern Nevada will have trained “matchmakers” on-site to speak to interested adopters about the adoption process to ensure the right match is made for both person and pet during the fee-waived event.
Anyone who is thinking about adding a new furry friend to their home is encouraged to stop by the event and meet the wonderful pets who are looking for loving homes.
SPCA of Northern Nevada staff and volunteers will also be available to answer questions about other pets available at the Adoption Center, or any of the organization’s programs.
Please reach out to Emily Lee, SPCA of Northern Nevada Communications Manager, with any questions about the adoption event at emilylee@spcanevada.org or by phone at 775-686-9033