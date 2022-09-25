14-year-old Austin Partelow from Reno is competing in the American E-Kart Championships that are going on in Jacksonville, Florida this weekend.
He is among 50 of the best indoor go-kart drivers in the United States.
Partelow currently ranks second place after Saturday's race.
Sunday is the final day of the competition and the winner takes home a prize of $10,000.
We had the opportunity to check in with Partelow after the first day.
He told us he fell in love with the sport two years ago, after he started going to the local indoor go-kart track called Need 2 Speed.
Partelow says one of the employees saw potential in him and asked if he wanted to join their racing team. After that, he continued racing and getting better.
When asked to share advice for anyone who might be nervous to try indoor go-karting, Partlow said, "Just try it, give it a shot and I mean anyone can go there... it's not that hard at first but when you try to progress or make it farther it can get more difficult. Nothing really can go wrong as long as you are taking it easy. I would say go slower at first. Some people just try to go full throttle the first time."