The Veterans Affairs in Reno will be hosting a PACT Act information and Claims Clinic next week.
The clinic is for those who served in the military and will be held on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at the VA Regional Benefits Office (5460 Reno Corporate Drive, Reno) from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Organizers say this event will provide on-the-spot toxic exposure screenings and explore the expansive new PACT Act legislation that will help more Veterans receive the VA benefits they deserve.
Those who plan to attend are asked to bring their DD Form 214, ID, and any other health or military records that may support their claim.
All Veterans welcomed.