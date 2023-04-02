A local youth boys soccer team, Sierra Surf 08, is in Texas this week competing against teams from across the county and around the world in the prestigious Dallas Cup.
The tournament features many teams not just from around the country, but around the world as it's coined one of the biggest stages in Youth soccer.
Sierra Surf 08 is the first time from northern Nevada to compete in the tournament.
During the Dallas Cup tournament, teams are placed in groups of four. The teams play each other one time and the team with the best record within the group moves on to the quarterfinals.
The event runs from April 1-8. The team faced off against Maebashi FC, a team out of Japan Sunday morning, where Sierra Surf lost 0-6.
With the competition being upper echelon, despite whatever outcome, coaches are telling their players to relish in the moment.
"Take it all in, everything," said Nick Arbelaez, Head Coach of Sierra Surf 2008. "From the opening ceremony to getting to play a team from Japan and getting to play two other teams from around the country. Hopefully qualify for the quarterfinal and move on to the next round."
Players and coaches told us that once they found out they were competing in the cup, the team decided to step up to the challenge, starting with adjusting the way they practiced.
"One hundred percent we changed it," said Scott Morton, Co-Coach. "We went from two days a week to four days a week. Last week we had them out four days a week, twice a day. Here [Golden Eagle Park] in the day then an indoor facility at night and working fitness, agility, quick touches on the ball. Trying to get them best prepared as possible for the biggest tournament of their lives."
Since this is the first time northern Nevada is being represented in the tournament, the players say they want to put the area on the map.
"We just need to make ourselves known as Nevada we're not really like known not that many people know about us," said Marshall Benoy, 14, 8th grader at Marce Herz Middle School. "So. we're going to try and make ourselves known to other people in the country."
Overall, the players are very grateful for the opportunity to compete in a high-level competition like the Dallas Cup.
"It means a lot," said Nathan Wayer, 15, Freshman at Manogue High School. "I would like to thank everybody around me, my parents for giving me these opportunities. I thank my coach Nick for giving me this opportunity to go and show my skills that I have been worked on for these past years and to showcase what I have learned."
"Thank coach Nick for letting us have this opportunity as well and I just thank my parents for the sacrifices they've made to allow me to go to this tournament," said Sammy Desouza, 14, Coral Academy High School.