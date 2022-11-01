(November 1, 2022) 1,485 NV Energy customers are awaiting restoration of power near Disc Drive in Sparks. The cause is currently unknown.
6,807 were without power in Sparks when the outage began at 7:54 p.m. Tuesday night.
This is in the area of Wedekind Regional Park.
NV Energy says the cause is under investigation, but they do currently estimate a full return of power to occur by 9:30 p.m. tonight.
There are also around 1,300 customers without power in the Sun Valley area. Two outages are causing this; the causes are under investigation.
Both outages have an estimated restoration time of 11:30 p.m.
Any developments on these stories will be found here.