The Senior Citizens Advisory Committee (SCAC) is hosting its inaugural Senior Day at the Reno Aces event on Sunday, May 22 in honor of Older Americans Month. Persons ages 60 and over can get free tickets while supplies last.
To get a ticket, plan to visit one of the following events:
50 tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis on Wednesday, May 18 starting at 10 a.m. at the Evelyn Mount Northeast Community Center, 1301 Valley Rd. in Reno.
You can also get free tickets at the Neil Road Recreation Center on Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. That's located at 3925 Neil Rd. in Reno, 50 tickets will be available.
Additional tickets to the game on May 22 can be purchased online by clicking here.