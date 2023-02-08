Reno Fire and REMSA crews are working a crash on Longley Lane. They say clean up could take a few hours.
Reno Police Department Sergeant Alan Hollingsworth on scene told 2 News that the car driving southbound on Longley Lane struck a tree around 5:17 p.m. Wednesday, resulting in one person being ejected and one person being trapped.
Both persons were transported to Renown, but the extent of their injuries is currently unknown.
Reno Fire says its unclear if any impairment was a factor in the crash, but speed does appear to be one.
Longley Lane is closed in both directions from Desoto Way to Mira Loma Drive.
Any further developments will be posted here.