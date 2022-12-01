8 Cars Involved in Crash on Icy Roads, one Minorly Injured

Reno Police tell us just one person has an injury after eight cars slid into each other on Sierra Highlands Drive near Mae Anne Avenue.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday night. Snow is actively coming down and the roads were icy. Reno Police said they sanded the roads down.

As a reminder,

A winter storm warning is up for the Sierra, and a winter weather advisory for our valleys, until 4 a.m. on Friday.

Find more about the storm in the story below... and of course, stay safe!