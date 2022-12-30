950 Without Power near Veterans Parkway, Long Meadow Drive

NV Energy says 950 people in South Reno are currently experiencing a power outage. 

One caller tells us that she's been out of power since 2:30 p.m. today, December 30. 

NV Energy reports the outage near Veterans Parkway near Long Meadow Drive. 

The current estimated time of restoration for this incident is 10:45 p.m. 

NV Energy has not yet reported a cause for the outage. 

