Mortgage rates remain more than double what they were during the pandemic, but we've seen numbers slowly edge downward in the last week. The hope is that trend will continue going into the summer months.
"I think that we will see a pretty competitive market this summer," said Shivani Peterson, a mortgage advisor with All Western Mortgage. "Because as rates come down into the 5's, that will bring a lot of buyers back into the market who had been pushed out. And I think they're going to come back a little more aggressively because they know what it's like to be priced out. At the same time, I don't think we'll see a rapid reacceleration of prices, we'll see things heat up, but you might still have a little more negotiating power than in previous years."
Inspired by how the pandemic affected our community, Peterson started sponsoring a panel to empower women as real estate investors.
"I started this panel during the pandemic because women left the workforce in huge numbers," she said. "And we saw maybe our main source of income, our nine-to-five job, is not as reliable as we once thought it was. So I wanted to start something to raise awareness about passive income streams. As a mortgage lender working inside peoples finances, I've see that the wealthiest people have multiple streams of income, that's the common denominator for some of the most financially secure. So I wanted to bring an event that would help women realize okay, maybe my job isn't as reliable as it should be, but I could create other income streams to create financial security."
This week, she's holding her fifth "The Future is Female" event but this time, the format has expanded into a workshop for anyone interested in investing in real estate.
"We wanted to put together a group of women who are just there to help each other with no strings attached, so they can just learn," Peterson said. "That's why we've expanded it to a workshop, where we have people that work in different industries. They have different stories, different backgrounds, but they all use real estate investing and they'll come share with you exactly how they did it so you get to learn from someone."
All of the proceeds from the panels and workshops benefit the Women & Children's Center of the Sierra.
"This event has raised $10,000 for the Women & Children's Center of the Sierra and we want to keep going raise as much as we can," Peterson said. "Because a lot of women go there to get diapers and end up with a GED and a job. I find that really inspiring, what they're doing to help women here."
The latest workshop is on Thursday, May 18 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Virgil. It will also be available virtually. More information: https://www.shivanipeterson.com/ig