Accused Killer Troy Driver arraignment hearing scheduled for Monday
A judge approved Driver’s waiving to a preliminary hearing today.
The hearing was set for a week from today, but now a status conference will be held February 14, which is when Driver’s attorney is expected to waive the right.
A judge has ordered Troy Driver back to the Fernley Justice Court for a preliminary hearing.
Driver was recently found contempt to stand trial for the alleged kidnapping and murder of Naomi Irion.
Driver is accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting and killing 18-year-old Naomi Irion.
The sheriff’s office wants to dispel information on social media that suggest Driver killed himself while in the Lyon County Jail.
Driver is scheduled to appear in court in September, 2022 for a preliminary hearing.
The Lyon County District Attorney is asking a judge to reject a motion to dismiss the Troy Driver case.
The man accused of killing Naomi Irion is facing charges of first-degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon, kidnapping, robbery, burglary of a motor vehicle, and destroying evidence.
Driver’s new arraignment hearing is scheduled for March 6, 2023.
The pre-trial hearing for the man suspected of kidnapping and killing Naomi Irion was scheduled for April 5, 2022 but has been moved to May 10th.
Driver faces a total of five charges related to the disappearance and death of Naomi Irion.
Agencies reported on Thursday they are now investigating Naomi's death as a homicide and the investigation is ongoing.
18-year-old Naomi Irion went missing from the Fernley Walmart on March 12th. Investigators found Irion's body yesterday and the Washoe County Medical Examiners Office confirmed her identity today, March 30th.
Troy Driver served prison time for his role in a 1997 murder in Willits, California.
The suspect, identified as Troy Driver from Fallon, was arrested on Friday, March 25th and is being held on charges of kidnapping. Police have also taken in a truck for evidence.
Police have impounded and taken in for evidence a pick-up truck in relation to the case of Naomi Irion's disappearance. Suspect Troy Driver from Fallon has been arrested.
As the search for Naomi Irion goes on, her brother, Casey Valley, shares what he thinks about the case.
As the case of Naomi Irion's disappearance continues, the people of Fernley are doing what they can to help.
Police are searching for possible evidence connected to the disappearance of Naomi in Wadsworth.
Police are investing an area of Wadsworth for possible evidence of a woman who disappeared from Fernley.
Deputies say that surveillance video showed a man walking from a nearby homeless homeless camp, got in the driver's seat, and drove off with the woman inside.
The community of Fernley came together to hold a candlelight vigil in honor of Naomi Irion.
Police have released a photo of a possible suspect's vehicle in the case of a missing woman out of Fernley.
Proceedings in the justice court will be put on hold until the district court judge rules on the competency motion.
According to a press release from LCSO, evidence was found inside Naomi's car that suggests "her disappearance is criminal in nature".
A man was arrested in connection with the disappearance of Naomi Irion, but she’s still nowhere to be found.
Naomi Irion's body is found. Plus, her kidnapping suspect appears in court.
Troy Driver's attorney tells us Driver is maintaining his innocence.
The Irion family is honoring the life of Naomi who was shot and killed after being kidnapped from a Walmart parking lot in Fernley.
His lawyers say the charge should be dropped due to a lack of jurisdiction.
Driver’s attorney says the murder charge should be dropped because the homicide happened in Churchill County arguing that Lyon County doesn’t have jurisdiction over that crime.
Attorneys for the accused killer of Naomi Irion have filed a motion asking for a mental competency hearing.
