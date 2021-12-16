Due to a Verdi TV District equipment failure, some viewers in Northwest Reno and the Verdi area are unable to see some local television stations, including KTVN, using an over-the-air antenna.
This failure is with equipment owned and operated by the Verdi TV District, not by KTVN.
KTVN's engineers have been in contact with the District and have confirmed that they are aware of the issue and are working to restore service. We hope they are able to do so quickly.
As a reminder, KTVN is available through cable and satellite providers as well as through major live TV streaming services, like Paramount+, Hulu and YouTube.
You can also livestream our newscasts on this website, 2news.com, by clicking on the "Watch" tab at the top of the page and in the dropdown menu to the left.
We apologize that many of you are experiencing this outage and hope the Verdi TV District can restore service to you quickly.