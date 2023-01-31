The Nevada State Apartment Association (NVSAA) says that apartment prices in the state were no longer rising the last few months, however they say it might not stay that way for long.
NVSAA Executive Director Robin Lee states, "The forecast is looking like it's going to maintain this 'flatness', if you will. Possibly a slight decrease again but nothing truly significant."
Lee says that even though rent prices have stopped rising, they're noticing that vacancy rates are starting to increase.
"There's been movement. Especially some people moving into a roommate scenario. Families moving in together. People trying to deal with all the high costs, not just rent right? But everything, all of life's costs," says Lee.
She says that this is all in addition to the continuation of construction going on, adding more complexes which will affect the market. According to CoStar, where they receive their data, their expert analysts have predicted that in 2023, rents might slightly increase. Lee reinsures that it won't be anything like we saw in 2021, it's just due to market regulation.