(Nov. 28, 2022) Thousands of northern Nevada art and music lovers of all ages enjoy Artown's summer concerts and get lifted by gifted artists performing and sharing their crafts at free performances throughout July.
Now, through this holiday season, Artown is seeking the public’s support to help keep Artown FREE!
Tax-deductible donations to Artown on Giving Tuesday, November 29 through Monday, December 5 will help children, adults alike and the entire community experience the magic of the arts--in all disciplines--and its power to inspire joy, heal and raise their spirits high.
No matter the gift—large or small--every dollar counts and is deeply appreciated. Facebook takes care of the donation processing with no fees!
People wishing to do more are encouraged to post the link below on their Facebook page, and then share it with friends and loved ones within their social media and email networks today, so that Artown can make an even greater community impact!
https://link.spamstopshere.net/u/8a348f7b/1mOpoHdv7RGSrkcYh3soMg?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fdonate%2F3445656029038817%2F