The Assembly Health and Human Services held a meeting today where dozens of cancer advocates gathered and urged legislators to pass Assembly Bill 155--
This bill would expand access to biomarker testing which opens the door to precision medicine for more patients. The committee has voted yes unanimously on assembly bill 155. Members of the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network are very excited now that state-regulated insurance companies, including Medicaid, will be required to cover biomarker testing for patients when supported by medical and scientific evidence.
Patti Kellerhouse, ACS CAN Member, says, "It's really crucial at this point because when you have metastatic breast cancer, there is no cure, so you are on one treatment after the other and so you want to get the right treatment. It's super important. You don't want to be on a treatment that's not working and find out a year later that you had to start a new treatment that might work."
In 2023, more than 17,000 Nevadans are projected to be diagnosed with cancer, and, of those, nearly 6,000 are expected to pass away. After a cancer diagnosis, biomarkers testing can help connect patients with the right treatment at the right time. This helps prevent unnecessary treatments with potentially life-altering side effects.
Michael Krainock, Associate Medical Director, says, "I think that we could take a much more educated approach the patient's care. We can really understand what the tumor's doing at the genomic level and we can exploit that knowledge to come up with better ways to attack the tumor."
