Neighbors will soon be able to get rid of their leftover medications.

A prescription drug take back event is happening April 22nd at several locations throughout Reno, Sparks and Cold Springs.

Organizers say you can bring unused or expired prescription medications, non-prescription pills and prescription liquids in the original container.

Drop-off locations include:

Reno:

Smiths 175 Lemmon Drive

Smiths 750 S. Meadows Pkwy

Raley’s 1630 Robb Drive

Raley’s 18144 Wedge Pkwy

Elk’s Lodge 597 Kumle Ln

Sparks:

Smiths 1255 Baring Blvd

Elk’s Lodge 517 S. Rock Blvd

Spanish Springs

RSIC Smoke Shop 7655 Pyramid Hwy

Cold Springs:

Cold Springs Community Center 3355 White Lake Pkwy

