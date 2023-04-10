Neighbors will soon be able to get rid of their leftover medications.
A prescription drug take back event is happening April 22nd at several locations throughout Reno, Sparks and Cold Springs.
Organizers say you can bring unused or expired prescription medications, non-prescription pills and prescription liquids in the original container.
Drop-off locations include:
Reno:
Smiths 175 Lemmon Drive
Smiths 750 S. Meadows Pkwy
Raley’s 1630 Robb Drive
Raley’s 18144 Wedge Pkwy
Elk’s Lodge 597 Kumle Ln
Sparks:
Smiths 1255 Baring Blvd
Elk’s Lodge 517 S. Rock Blvd
Spanish Springs
RSIC Smoke Shop 7655 Pyramid Hwy
Cold Springs:
Cold Springs Community Center 3355 White Lake Pkwy
For more information, call 775-324-7557, or click on the image below -