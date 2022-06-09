Baldini’s Casino is teaming up with local law enforcement agencies again this year to host the 15th Annual Cops & Burgers Car Show on Sunday, June 12.
The family-friendly event includes a 'Car Show-N-Shine' open to all makes, models, and years of vehicles, a beer garden and live entertainment featuring Brian Andrews, Elvis & Friends.
All local law enforcement agencies, including Mounted Posse Units, will be on hand to perform their annual duties of cooking burgers.
The event has a $25 registration fee with all proceeds benefiting Special Olympics Nevada.
The mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
It's all happening this Sunday, June 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Baldini’s Casino parking lot 865 South Rock Blvd. Sparks, NV.