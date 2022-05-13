The Sierra Front Field Office is seeking public comment for a preliminary environmental assessment (EA) on the Johnson Lane Area Drainage Master Plan (ADMP) Implementation Project.
The EA addresses regional flooding problems of the Johnson Lane community, located 6.5 miles northeast of Minden and Gardnerville, Nevada. The EA was prepared to determine the effects that could occur from the Proposed Action and to identify any mitigation measures that may be needed to protect resources.
“This project will help mitigate major flooding events which have been occurring in this area for some time,” said Kimberly Dow, Sierra Front Field Manager.
The project will provide Douglas County with access to public lands managed by the BLM through a Right-of-way grant for constructing regional flood mitigation improvements (sediment basins, interceptor and conveyance channels, channel protection, and access roads) as designed and hydrologically modeled in the 2018 Johnson Lane ADMP.
Major flood events, costly public and private property damage, threats to human health and safety, and future development planning have driven the need for this project.
Flooding and sedimentation hazards in the Johnson Lane community would be controlled through construction of a series of detention basins, interceptor channels, and conveyance channels. These features would be constructed by Douglas County. Existing roads would be used and improved where feasible and several new access roads would need to be constructed as well. Swale features would direct sheet flow to the basins and channels
Public comments will be accepted through June 11, 2022.
The public is invited to email their public comments to : BLM_NV_CCDO_SFFO_NEPA_Comments@blm.gov, addressing Gerrit Buma and including "Johnson Lane Drainage Master Plan Implementation Project" in the subject line.
The public can also submit comments by mail to: BLM, Sierra Front Field Office, Attn: Gerrit Buma, 5665 Morgan Mill Road, Carson City, NV 89701.
Before including your address, phone number, e-mail address, or other personal information in your comment, you should be aware that your entire comment, including your personal information, may be publicly available at any time.
While you ask us in your comment to withhold personal identifying information from public review, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so. After the public review period has ended, comments will be analyzed and considered part of the decision-making process.
The EA and other documents including project maps are available at this link: https://go.usa.gov/xFgaJ