The Washoe County School Board has voted to approve $5.2 million of funding to rebuild the Vaughn Middle School. The school can now move to the final phase of construction.
"So the Board of Trustees approved the additional design funding today so we can finish that and hit the ground running with bids and construction funding approval in February and starting that construction project in June," said Washoe County School District's chief facilities management officer, Tami Zimmerman.
This project is going to be similar to the reconstruction of O'Brien Middle School where the campus will be completely flipped.
School will be in session for the existing building while they construct the new building across the campus on the fields. Once it is completed the old building will be demolished and the new fields will be laid out in that space.
Zimmerman told us that providing fresh new learning spaces such as new classrooms, a new gym, and fields can help improve the student's academic success.
"I'm most excited about providing a learning environment that students can flourish in and see their academic potential," said Zimmerman.
Vaughn Middle School was built back in 1956 and many people in Tuesday's meeting expressed their excitement for this long overdue rebuild.
The design is expected to be finished this November.