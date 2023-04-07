Breweries Celebrate National Beer Day

A lot of people look forward to Fridays anyway, but this one is extra special. It's National Beer Day and people are gathering at local breweries to celebrate one of the most popular alcoholic beverages. Brewer's Cabinet in Midtown is hosting a release party for one of its newest beers. One of the brewers says that brewing beer can be a long complex process, so he summarized it up for us.
Nic Wilson, Brewer's Cabinet Bartender and Brewer, explains, "We break down the grain, extract the sugars from it, that turned into wort, and then it gets fermented with some yeast, and then it eventually gets transferred over to some of the bright tanks and then we're able to put out some beer."
Wilson says that depending on the style of beer, the brewing process can take a few weeks. They're hosting a party today celebrating their newest released beer, an IPA. The beer is named Neon Lights and is inspired by the biggest little city in the world. He describes it as a bit of a cross between West Coast and New England, with a mix between tropical flavors and some citrus, light hoppiness, low bitterness, and really easy to drink. And people seem be a fan, including local Irish pub owner, Breck Dolan, who is all about supporting other local bars, especially on a special occasion like today.
Dolan, who is the Co-Owner of Shanty Dolan's, says, "I mean every day is beer day at our bars and here in local Reno and I love just drinking beer and having a good time."
It's never too late to visit a local brewery and celebrate national beer day, just as long as you do it safely and remember... no drinking and driving.