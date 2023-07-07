Storey County deputies arrested a man accused in a DUI hit-&-run crash near the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center on Thursday.
The Storey County Sheriff’s Office says Juan Duran of Carson City hit a utility pole, knocking it over and causing a fire.
Deputies say Duran then walked away and was ordered back to the car by a deputy, but refused, and then tried to run away.
That's when a deputy tried to handcuff Duran but again he resisted.
Eventually he was handcuffed.
Police believe he was under the influence at the time.
Deputies say his driver's license was already revoked for DUI when the crash happened.
Duran faces charges including DUI, resisting arrest, hit-&-run, no proof of vehicle insurance and a suspended registration.