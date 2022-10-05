The Carson City School District is accepting applications from parents to fill one parent vacancy on the district’s Family Life Advisory Committee.
CCSD says the primary purpose of the Family Life Program is to provide a well-defined course of instruction, which is endorsed by the Board of Trustees as the district’s sex education program. The program includes factual instruction concerning acquired immune deficiency syndrome and instruction on the human reproductive system, related communicable diseases and sexual responsibility. Appointment as a member of the committee shall be for an initial term of three years.
The committee is comprised of five parent volunteers of children who attend schools in the district and five representatives, one from each of the following:
• Medicine or nursing
• Counseling
• Religion
• Teaching
• Students who attend schools in the district
Meetings are held monthly throughout the school year with potential special meetings. Individuals interested in applying for the position should submit the following information no later than Monday, October 17, by 5 p.m.
Only those who submit a letter of interest and resume will be reviewed.
Interested parties may submit the required documents to the Educational Services Department at 1402 West King Street, Carson City, Nev. 89703 or through email, pcamara@carson.k12.nv.us.
For more information, contact Paige Camara at 775-283-2009.