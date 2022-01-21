Due to staffing shortages, the Carson City School District transportation and bus services will be limited to only special education routes effective Friday, Jan. 21
The school district is asking that all parents and families make arrangements to transport their regular education students to and from school until further notice.
In the immediate short-term, district officials will make daily communications to update parents and families on the ability to fully resume transportation services.
The district continues to encourage parents, families and employees to conduct Daily Self-Screenings.
If any employee or student is actively exhibiting illness symptoms, the district encourages them to remain home.
(The Carson City School District assisted in this report.)