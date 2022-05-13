The Carson City School District took time to honor school leaders and students for sustainability efforts at its first inaugural “Green Impact” Awards Ceremony Thursday evening, May 12, 2022, at the Governor’s Mansion.
Most notably, district leaders earned three of only 10 total Trailblazer Awards available nationally through the Green Schools National Network.
Families, teachers, leaders and community partners gathered for a night of celebrating sustainability strides within the school district. Empire Elementary Principal Susan Squires, Director of Operations Services Mark Korinek and Superintendent Richard Stokes were all acknowledged as recipients of the Trailblazer Award, which is a coveted recognition given to only a handful of leaders across the nation for their pioneering spirit in leading their organizations down the sustainability path.
Additionally, 17 students from Empire Elementary were recognized for their efforts of going above and beyond to establish healthy, equitable and sustainable schools and were given time to speak on strategies taken to better the planet.
Twelve teachers, staff and partners were also recognized for their efforts in the following four categories:
- Culture & climate
- Leadership
- Curriculum & Instruction
- Facilities & Operations
“The night was abuzz with great food, great company and the feeling that we all believe in something bigger than ourselves,” said Cara Tirado, K-12 Science & Sustainability Coordinator for the Carson City School District. “We all look forward to next year’s event and the accomplishments in the realm of sustainability between now and then for our school district.”
"Senator Jacky Rosen sent a staff member, Louis Carrillo, to hand deliver a personalized STEM award for each honoree," Tirado continued. “The kids were so excited to get an award with a government seal! It was seriously the cutest.”
All students honored for the sustainability efforts include the following alphabetically by last name:
- Zaylie Aguilar
- Jasenia Avila
- Alexander Ayala-Martinez
- Parker Brown
- Anapaula Delgado
- Ricardo Gutierrez Diaz
- Arileny Guzman Perez
- Raul Hernandez
- Ivanna Herrera-Tovar
- Triston Hopper
- Maggie Jackson
- Adrian Manzano
- Donovan Padilla Sharp
- Kahliana Ramirez
- Jose Valeazquez
- JuanPablo Vazquez
- Laneiyah Wages
All teacher, employees and leaders honored for the sustainability efforts include the following alphabetically by last name.
- Virgil Berry
- Shelina Bouthillier
- Elizabeth Bryan
- Tasha Fuson
- Adam Hunsaker
- Susan Ikehara
- Mark Korinek
- Robert Ligon
- Toni Nielsen
- Teneya Rasmussen-Cramer
- Susan Squires
- Kristin Steinkraus
- Richard Stokes
- Megan Weinhold
- Adrienne Wiggins
(The Carson City School District assisted with this report.)