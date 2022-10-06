The Carson City Sheriff’s Office has been investigating a series of BB gun shootings to vehicles and houses during the month of September.
On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Detectives identified several juveniles alleged to have been involved in the bb gun shootings.
Interviews were conducted and the BB gun was recovered.
The investigation will be forwarded to the Carson City District Attorney’s Juvenile Division for review.
Anyone with information should contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Investigation Division at (775) 684-1150.
Any further developments on this story will be posted here.