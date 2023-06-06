The Carson City Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance with the identification of a check fraud suspect.
They say the suspect used stolen checks at the Greater Nevada Credit Union located on Eagle Station in Carson City on August 19th, 2022.
The images are from video surveillance of the suspect who utilized the victim's bank accounts.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Robbins of the Carson City Sheriff's Office at (775)283-7853 or Secret Witness at (775)322-4900.