Carson City Sheriff's Office Seeks Suspects in Credit Card Fraud

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two people involved in a vehicle burglary and credit card fraud.
The victim’s vehicle was broken into while she was away for a hike in the Spooner Summit area. The victim’s wallet was taken and several of her credit cards were used in different locations throughout Carson City and Reno.
The suspects are believed to be driving the vehicle pictured below.
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office wants to remind the public to leave their vehicles parked in a well-lit area, not to leave valuables in plain sight and lock your vehicles.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2008, Investigation Division, Sergeant Craig Lowe (775) 283-7815, Captain Daniel Gonzales at (775) 283-7850, or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.
(The Carson City Sheriff's Office assisted with this report)