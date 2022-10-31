Catholic Charities and Lotus Radio Partner for Stuff-a-Bus Donation Drive

Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada and Lotus Radio stations are partnering up for the annual Stuff-A-Bus from Wednesday, November 2 to Friday, Nov. 4 at the Atlantis Casino Resort.
They are asking people to donate items such as new winter clothes: coats, jackets, hats, beanies, gloves and pajamas for kids in need; canned and non-perishable food items for the St. Vincent’s Food Pantry; and, new toys for Catholic Charities’ Operation Stocking Stuffer.
You can donate between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. on November 2 and 3. You can donate from 6 a.m. to noon on Friday, November 4.
Holiday helpers from Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada and Lotus Radio will be on hand to accept donations and Stuff-A-Bus.