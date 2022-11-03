(November 3, 2022) Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada (CCNN) and Reno Media Group are teaming up for “Gathering Together”, a Thanksgiving food basket drive to help those in need this Thanksgiving.
This Gathering Together Food Drive, presented by Allison Real Estate Group, is going on now.
Allison Real Estate Group will generously match up to 2,000 items.
The organization is looking for non-perishable food items to put together Thanksgiving food baskets for area families.
Items needed include stuffing, boxed potatoes, canned beans or corn, canned cranberries, jars of applesauce gravy mix, mac-and-cheese and cornbread mix.
Donation bins can be found at Sierra Mattress Company on Longley Lane, L&L Hawaiian Barbecue locations in Reno and Sparks as well as at Reno Media Group Studios located at 961 Matley Lane in Reno.
The community is invited to join in the giving on Saturday, November 5 at the Gathering Together Food Drive at Reno Media Group studios at 961 Matley Lane from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Learn more about Catholic Charities at the Gathering Together Food Drive or at www.ccsnn.org