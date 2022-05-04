Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is in need of gently-used items to sell in the St. Vincent’s Thrift Stores.
If you're doing some Spring cleaning and are looking to get rid of things, they're taking donations of shoes and clothing for men, women and children, household items, children’s toys, outdoor equipment, furniture and more helps to support other programs operated at Catholic Charities.
“The community has always been so generous with donations to our thrift stores, but what they may not know is that those donations support other programs at Catholic Charities,” said Marie Baxter, CEO of Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada.
“By donating and purchasing items in the St. Vincent’s Thrift Stores, you are helping to provide a quality hot-meal to our most vulnerable population as well as jobs for the residents at our Battle Born Housing Plus program. Our mission is to help ease the pain of poverty and provide our clients with dignity while receiving services to help them achieve sustainability.”
The profits from donated items sold through the Thrift Stores support several of the programs offered at Catholic Charities. Funding to the St. Vincent’s Dining Room helps support the more than 1,000 daily hot meals.
Catholic Charities operates two thrift stores in the Reno-Sparks community. The St. Vincent’s Thrift Shop is located at 500 East Fourth Street in Reno. Donations can be made Monday through Sunday from 8 am to 1 pm. The Thrift Shop is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
St. Vincent’s Super Thrift is located at 190 E. Glendale Avenue in Sparks. Donations can be made Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Super Thrift is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
In addition to the two thrift stores, Catholic Charities operates a number of conveniently located Drop-Off Locations. For a full list, please visit the website at https://ccsnn.org/pages/donation-drop-off-locations.
(Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada)