The Carson City School District has created a "Grow Your Own" educator preparation program, which is designed to hire more certified teachers due to the continued teacher shortages.
The school district's Associate Superintendent of Human Resources, Dan Sadler, said that they currently have about 40 vacant spots open for teachers of all grades. Their new program, iTeachNevada, is designed to fast-track individuals who have a bachelor's degree to obtain a teaching license outside traditional pathways.
Sadler states, "To go back to a traditional four-year university and earn another degree obviously is going to take some time and a significant investment in money so I-Teach provides a great educational pathway for candidates to kind of fast-track into the teaching realm and with such a shortage in education right now this is a really good opportunity for them to get involved in teaching as they're taking those classes."
He says that they've noticed most vacancies are under special-education, secondary-science, and the general K-8 field. Sadler says that Carson City has historically been a great place to work and have resources to provide professional development skills and leadership development skills for their teachers.
Carson City Resident, Ryan Moreland, says, "What I found appealing about it is they have people working directly hands on with you at the school once you've been hired. There's also a very appealing reimbursement program which reimburses you as your teaching so for people that are looking to start a new career and get moving and do that in an affordable way, that's really what brought me in here today was that I already had an English degree and I was looking to make a change in my life and I saw that they really needed people to come out here and do that."
Sadler says that they're most looking forward to bringing people on board and give them the tools to, not only make the teachers successful, but for the students as well.