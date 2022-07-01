Veterans Guest House, a local nonprofit that provides free overnight accommodations and resources to the veteran community seeking medical treatment in the Reno or Sparks area, is set to hold its annual golf outing on Monday, August 8, 2022 at Montreux Golf and Country Club.
“Fundraising efforts like these help ensure thousands of veterans and their families get the medical care they need.” said Sylvia DuBeau, CEO of Veterans Guest House. “As costs for hotel rooms and gas prices continue to surge, the veteran community will need more of our help. The tournament gives our supporters a chance to play an active role in sustaining our mission while enjoying a day on the course.”
Those who wish to participate can choose from purchasing a foursome for $2,000 or a variety of sponsorship tiers, ranging from $500 to $10,000. Included with each playing-package is a gourmet boxed lunch, complimentary libations and hors d'oeuvres, and Titleist ProV golf balls. Each golfer will receive a $100 Puma merchandise voucher.
Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. and tee time is 2 p.m. The award ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. The first place team will win a free foursome at Montreux and a trophy.
Golfing for Our Heroes is sponsored in part by Ken Bickford Family Foundation and New West Distributing.