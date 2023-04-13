As temperatures start to rise, snow is slowly starting to melt. Churchill County held a public meeting today to give updates on its high-water mitigation efforts. With record snowpack in the mountains, local officials have been working to relieve the potential for flooding over the last month by releasing water from Lahontan Reservoir to lower water levels. This allows more room for high levels of snowmelt run-off upstream. They also have plans to build a second weir, alongside the 2017 weir, to increase water release from that same reservoir. This will allow more water to flow out of that reservoir and into the Carson River.
Jim Barbee, Churchill County Manager, says, "But I think the message that we're really trying to get through to everybody is that we are preparing to protect life and property. we would ask that you in the community would do the same."
As far as helping locals prepare for flooding, Barbee says that they have roughly 350 vacant RV spots prepared in case of an emergency flooding. The county is also making pre-filled sandbags available for everyone to pick up and use to protect private property.
They're also staffing a high-water call center available weekdays from 8am to 5pm. Residents can call for non-emergency inquiries regarding high water resources and services. You can call that number at 775-867-5923.
Barbee says that there's enough room in the lake to where they'll be able to give everyone a 48-hour notice that the area will start to flood, giving residents a lot of time to gather their belongings and relocate to a safer area if needed.